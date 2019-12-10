ECCC to close for Christmas holidays Dec. 13

East Central Community College in Decatur will close all offices for the Christmas holidays beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Orientation for new students for the spring 2020 semester will be held Friday, Jan. 3, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Vickers Fine Arts Center auditorium. As part of Orientation, new students will register for spring classes. Students can still apply to attend ECCC for the spring 2020 semester by using the online application at www.eccc.edu/admissions.

Day and evening classes for the spring semester begin on Monday, Jan. 6. The last day to register is Jan. 7.

Online courses begin on Monday, Jan. 13. The last day to register for online classes is Jan. 14.

For more information on registering for the spring 2020 semester, email Dr. Randall Lee, vice president for student services, at rlee@eccc.edu.