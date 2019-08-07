ECCC SBDC offers free seminar on starting a small business

The East Central Community College Small Business Development Center will offer a free seminar on “First Steps-The Process of Starting a Small Business” 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the Workforce Development Center, located at 52 9th St., on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

This seminar will include basic steps in starting your own business. Topics will include licenses and permits, legal forms of ownership, basic marketing concepts, lending terminology and outlining a business plan.

Ronnie Westbrook, SBDC director, will serve as facilitator.

For more information or to register, contact Westbrook at rwestbrook@eccc.edu or 601-635-6297.