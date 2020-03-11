Friday is your lucky day to subscribe

Wed, 03/11/2020 - 9:43am

The Newton County Appeal will have a one-day special on the Friday the 13th holiday.

New subscribers can sign up for only $13 for 13 months for residents in Newton and Neshoba counties for March 13 only.

You may sign up online by logging on to https://www.newtoncounty­appeal.com/friday13. No coupon code is required

If you have questions, call us at 601-774-9433, email bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com or text 769-222-3773.

