Jones College has announced the 2019 fall semester honor roll scholars.

Making the President’s List was Kameron Partridge of Collinsville.

Making the Dean’s List were Kamryn Rodriguez of Hickory and Aeronney Berry and Chloe Rigdon, both of Newton.

