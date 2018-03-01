Man dead in Lake shooting

One man is dead and another is jailed after a shooting on Dec. 15 in Lake.

The Scott County Sheriffs Department received a call to investigate a possible gun shot victim on old Hwy 80 in Lake at around 3:40 p.m.

The deputies arrived at the intersection of Old Hwy 80 and Johnson Town Road in Lake and found the body of Kelvin Towner, 40.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said in a statement that Towner had been shot one time in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies and Constable Scotty Yarbourgh found Janarous Jones, 19, of Harris Road, Lake at the residence.

“Janarous stated he had shot Kelvin Towner during an altercation,” Lee said. “Right now we are piecing the investigation together from eye witness accounts. We are not in a place to give the exact reason for the incident yet.”

Jones was booked into the Scott County Detention Center for investigation pending charges.