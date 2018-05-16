Man sent to UMMC after shooting

Man sent to UMMC after shootingBy BRENT MAZE,
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 12:20pm
Newton Police are investigating a shooting last week that has left a 40-year-old man in the hospital and a 19-year-old man in jail.
