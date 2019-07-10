McCullum, Hillie honored for retirement

Frankie McCullum, Newton Police Officer and city school resource officer, left, was recently honored by the Newton Police Department for his retirement at the end of May 2019. McCullum served as a Newton Police officer for 21 years. Michael Hillie, NMSD custodian, right, was also honored by Dianne Robinson for his retirement at the end of the 2018-2019 school year. Hillie served NMSD for 8 years.

Information was updated to include information about McCullum's service with the Newton Police Department.