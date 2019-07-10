McCullum, Hillie honored for retirement

By BRENT MAZE,
  • 252 reads
Wed, 07/10/2019 - 6:24pm

Frankie McCullum, Newton Police Officer and city school resource officer, left, was recently honored by the Newton Police Department for his retirement at the end of May 2019. McCullum served as a Newton Police officer for 21 years. Michael Hillie, NMSD custodian, right, was also honored by Dianne Robinson for his retirement at the end of the 2018-2019 school year. Hillie served NMSD for 8 years.

Information was updated to include information about McCullum's service with the Newton Police Department.

Sports

New movie highlights former NHS coach

A local film company has been shooting a new film this summer at Union High School and... READ MORE

Obituaries

Donna Whitrock

Donna Whitrock, 67, of Circleville passed away on July 2, 2019. She was born on Jan. 11, 1952... READ MORE

Weddings

Harrison and Linton to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Glen Harrison of Little Rock and Mr. and Mrs.

Social

Union resident celebrates 106 years

Newton County resident Inez Warren Chesney celebrated her 106th birthday June 22.

The... READ MORE

Community Calendar for July 10
Donna Whitrock
Imojean Hedrick
Ann Ledlow Smith
Holifield ready to take helm at UMS

Copyright 2019 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.