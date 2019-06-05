MCM - Meridian announces Point-of-Purchase donation program

MERIDIAN — In April, the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian launched Take Flight Mississippi, a public fundraising campaign, and has raised over $230,000 of the $1 million goal. To continue efforts in reaching this goal, local businesses in Meridian are participating in a point-of-purchase donation program during the months of June and July.

Businesses participating in this program will encourage customers to purchase a pinup airplane for a $1 or more donation that will be displayed in their business location. Some businesses will also offer specific promotions.

A list of participating Point-of-Purchase businesses can be found HERE.