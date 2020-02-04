MSDH investigating possible Hep A exposure in Vicksburg restaurant

JACKSON – The Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of hepatitis A in a Warren County restaurant employee which may have led to possible exposure for customers.

An employee of the Gumbo Pot, 3401 Halls Ferry Road #5 in Vicksburg, has been diagnosed with hepatitis A infection. While infectious, the employee worked at the restaurant on January 17th, 18th and 22nd. Customers who ate at the restaurant on those days may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Those who think they may have been exposed to this case can receive a hepatitis A vaccination free of charge from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, February 3rd and Tuesday,

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that causes fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes), abdominal pain and dark colored urine.

Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool (feces) from an infected person.

If you think you have symptoms of hepatitis A, you should contact your healthcare provider.

Everyone can prevent the spread of hepatitis A by carefully washing hands with soap and water, including under the fingernails, after using the bathroom or changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food.