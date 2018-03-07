MSU announces county graduates/honor roll students

Mississippi State University recently announced its Newton County graduates and honor roll for the 2018 spring term.

Honor graduates include all bachelor-degree candidates with exceptional scholastic averages and at least half the total required course hours earned at MSU. Their specific levels of recognition and the minimum required averages for each, based on a 4.0 scale, include: summa cum laude, 3.80; magna cum laude, 3.60; and cum laude, 3.40.

The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.

Here is the county graduates list:

Joseph Keith Aulds, Decatur, Bagley College of Engineering; Matthew Thomas Blackwell, Hickory, College of Education; Jack Williams Brand, Newton, Bagley College of Engineering; Faith Lauren Brown, Lawrence, College of Arts and Sciences; Prakash Dandapani, Decatur, College of Education; James Austin Elders, Hickory, College of Education; Edinea Feeley, Chunky, College of Arts and Sciences; Amberly Denise Hall, Newton, College of Arts and Sciences; Lauren Madison Hamrick, Hickory, College of Education; Mitchell Ramah Hardy, Lawrence, College of Arts and Sciences; Cedric Wayne Harris, Newton, College of Arts and Sciences; John Bruce Hedrick, Newton, College of Arts and Sciences; Edward Holmes, Decatur, College of Architecture, Art and Design; Jonathan Lee Kimbriel, Chunky, College of Education; Stefan Deonte’ McClellan, Hickory, College of Education; Hannah Grace Mitchell, Lawrence, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Mont’Aja Dawn Norman, Newton, College of Education; Abbey Elizabeth Rigdon, Little Rock, College of Architecture Art and Design; Zachary Virgil Rigdon, Little Rock, College of Arts and Sciences; Charles Lance Roebuck, Newton, College of Arts and Sciences; Justin M. Seibel, Lawrence, Bagley College of Engineering; Johannah Whitney Smith, Chunky, College of Arts and Sciences; Charles Lee Thorne, Decatur, Bagley College of Engineering; Stephen Joseph Walker, Hickory, College of Arts and Sciences; Melanie Lorraine West, Hickory, Adkerson School of Accountancy; O’Sheana Wheaton, Newton, College of Arts and Sciences; Hanna Elizabeth Williams, Conehatta, College of Education; Seber Tyrone Williams, Decatur, College of Arts and Sciences.

Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

Dean’s List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

Here are the Newton County students who were included on the president’s list:

Joshua Newton Alexander, Decatur; Codi Amanda Ballard, Decatur; Katlyn Gabrielle Brashier, Conehatta; Faith Lauren Brown, Lawrence; Bettye Jo Crenshaw, Chunky; Edinea Feeley, Chunky; Taylor Grace Fulkerson, Conehatta; Samantha Kay Graham, Conehatta; Nicole Hickmon, Decatur; Dominique L. Hodge, Lawrence; Matthew David Jackson, Newton; Alana Renae Knowles, Decatur; Winston Ross Lewis, Chunky; Chaney Elizabeth Mills, Hickory; Lea Ann Rushing, Decatur; Justin M. Seibel, Lawrence; Johannah Whitney Smith, Chunky; Nathaniel Andrew Thorne, Decatur; Carrie Elizabeth Tucker, Decatur; O’Sheana Wheaton, Newton; and Tiffany Mechelle Wright, Decatur.

Dean’s list

Danielle Alexander, Lawrence; Jack Williams Brand, Newton; Mary Rachel Brand, Hickory; Andreka Monique Buie, Conehatta; Miranda Nichole Chaney, Hickory; Joseph Kellen Clark, Chunky; Robin Renee Coker, Newton; James Austin Elders, Hickory; Edward Holmes, Decatur; Chardae Knowlin, Newton; Stefan Deonte’ McClellan, Hickory; Hannah Grace Mitchell, Lawrence; Anna Claire Norman, Decatur; Mont’Aja Dawn Norman, Newton; Charles Lance Roebuck, Newton; Stephen Joseph Walker, Hickory; Cody Alan Warren, Little Rock; and Catherine Louise Yohe, Little Rock.