New combi oven arrives for Union Public School District

Union Elementary and Union High School are enjoying new kitchen equipment as part of a comprehensive effort to improve student health.

Union High School purchased a new oven steamer using funds from a Nutrition Integrity grant from the Mississippi Department of Education Office of Child Nutrition, funded by The Bower Foundation.

UPSD removed all deep fat fryers several years ago. The Union Public School District is very thankful for the funds provided by The Bower Foundation in order to assist us in providing healthy meals for our children.

By replacing the fryers with a new state-of-the-art oven steamer, the district isable to cook a variety of foods such as chicken, fish, potatoes, vegetables, rice, and even breads quickly to nutritious perfection.

“Our foodservice staff are very proud of this new equipment,” said UPSD child nutrition director Ruth Mckinion. “Our baked foods are crisp on the outside, moist on the inside, and children are enjoying them just as much as the fried versions.”

Switching to lower-fat cooking techniques is one of the important changes that Union Public School District has made to help students be fit, healthy, and ready to succeed at school.”

“Educators know that good nutrition and physical activity help children perform better on standardized tests,” said UHS Principal Brett Rigby. “We are striving to provide this type of environment for all of our students PK-12 grade. This year, in addition to healthier cooking, our school district has focused on student and staff wellness by providing healthier snack options and new playground equipment for our elementary students.”