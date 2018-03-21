Newton gears up for 15th Year of the Annual Loose Caboose Festival

Each spring season brings a new reason to celebrate what historic Newton has to offer. More than 150 years after Grierson’s Raid on Newton Station, the small town continues to celebrate its rich history with the 15th Annual Loose Caboose Festival to be held on March 31.

The festival is a celebration of art, living history, entertainment and enticing foods with participating vendors from across the state. The annual festival provides an opportunity for this historic town to share its rich culture while providing a unique opportunity to combine the culture from the past with the future growth of Newton.

“As the event coordinator, I am extremely excited about this year’s Loose Caboose Festival,” said Emily Pugh, Newton Chamber of Commerce director. “It will be a fun time for all to come enjoy delicious foods, shop our Newton’s stores and vendor booths, and have a great time with friends, family and loved ones.”

The Loose Caboose Festival’s name was inspired by the infamous stand-alone red caboose that sits next to the historic Newton Depot, a significant and iconic piece of Newton’s history.

This year’s festival will begin with an opening ceremony dedicated to all veterans and current Armed Forces in the United States. Live music will be on the main stage all day long in the Historic Newton Depot’s parking lot. The BankFirst Car Show is an open car show that attracts many people.

Vendors from all over the southeast will showcase arts and crafts as well as a wide variety of food to satisfy all appetites.

For the children, the Loose Caboose Festival provides a park full of activities that include a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, and bounce houses. Two big attractions are the monster truck rides and Midway Carnival, which you don’t want to miss.

Kicking off the weekend’s activities will be a free Friday night concert on March 30 featuring Doctor Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster at the historic Newton Depot sponsored by Mississippi Power, Biewer Lumber and BankPlus.

For more information, contact the Newton Chamber of Commerce at 601-683-2201 or visit us at newtonchamberms.com.