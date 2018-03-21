Newton Theatre Company to hold auditions for 'Pride and Prejudice'

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 11:18am

The Newton Theatre Company will be holding auditions for its upcoming show “Pride and Prejudice,” adapted from Jane Austen’s novel by Jon Jory. This production will be under the direction of Katherine Grisham.  Performance dates will be June 1-3, 2018. The company is seeking actors, ages 15 and up to complete this fun-filled cast. Auditions will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 24 and from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 26 at the Roxy Theatre in Newton.

Weddings

Thorne, Kelly to wed in April

Johnnie and Laura Thorne of Decatur are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming... READ MORE

Cherry, Reynolds announce engagement
Kirkwood, Hamil to wed in March
Johnston, Tatum announce their engagement

Copyright 2018 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.