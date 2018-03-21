Newton Theatre Company to hold auditions for 'Pride and Prejudice'

The Newton Theatre Company will be holding auditions for its upcoming show “Pride and Prejudice,” adapted from Jane Austen’s novel by Jon Jory. This production will be under the direction of Katherine Grisham. Performance dates will be June 1-3, 2018. The company is seeking actors, ages 15 and up to complete this fun-filled cast. Auditions will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 24 and from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 26 at the Roxy Theatre in Newton.