The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Newton County and Southeastern Neshoba County in east central Mississippi until 7:45 p.m.

At 6:47 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Conehatta, or 7 miles south of Prospect, moving east at 15 mph.

Winds of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are possible with the storm.