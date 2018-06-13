Shooting suspect, arsonists among 27 indicted

The Newton County Eighth District Circuit Court grand jury handed down indictments for 27 defendants as they convened on May 29. Among them was a man who is charged in a shooting last summer in Union and two men who are charged with sexual battery of juveniles.

Lantrain Malik Hoskins, 18, of Philadelphia, is charged with aggravated assault for the shooting of Nigel B. Hunter and Jamyia Thornton on July 1, 2017. Hoskins was arrested by Union Police officers and is suspected of injuring the two at a party on Bay Street at around 11:30 p.m.

The shooting happened one year to the day of the double homicide in 2016 which claimed the lives of Hosey Campbell Jr., 47, and Billy Talley, 24, both of Union.

Terry L. Jim was indicted for one count of sexual battery and one count of gratification of lust of an underage girl referred to in court documents at L.T. on Nov. 16, 2017.

William Kilpatrick is charged with one count of sexual batter and one count of gratification of lust for multiple incidents involving a girl under the age of 14 between November 2011 and December 2012.

Kali Ricks and Orlando Larderl Smith were both indicted for first degree arson for setting fire to a home on Aug. 19, 2016. Smith is also charged with being a habitual offender after convictions for selling cocaine, marijuana in 2007 and possession of a firearm in 2011.

Lee Roger McMillan, who is charged with fourth degree arson for attempting to set fire to a home on Aug. 15, 2017.

Also indicted were:

• De’Untric Merrell, who is charged with burglarizing Newton County Elementary School on July 2, 2017.

• Samantha Anthony, who is charged with embezzlement of more than $1,000 while she was employed at the Subway in Union.

• Sedrick Lamon Johnson, who is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and being a habitual offender for possession of a .22 caliber revolver. Johnson was previously convicted of grand larceny in November 2008 in Newton County and of felony burglary of a business.

• Stormin Dewitt Dixon, Anthony J. Gonzales and Dexton Cole Nickey who are all charged with burglary of five different homes Sept. 16-18, 2017.

• Cameron Holt, who is charged with grand larceny for stealing more than $5,000 from the property of Jody Wagner on Jan. 30.

• Tommy Steve Boler, who is charged with the burglary of Union Middle School on May 31, 2017.

• Steven Cortez Lewis, who is charged with the embezzlement of more than $1,000 while as an employee of Long’s Building Supply between September 2017 and October 2017.

• Derek Slade Thompson and Cody Wilkerson, who are both charged with carjacking a 2007 Chrysler Sebring on Sept. 15, 2017.

• Phillip Edward Maxwell, who is charged with uttering forgery for attempting to defraud Great Southern National Bank and Norman Enterprises of more than $1,000 on Aug. 17, 2017.

• Chris Shawn Tullos, who is charged with possession of less than two grams of methamphetamine on Sept. 2, 2017.

• George Anthony Dukes, who is charged with burglary of a dwelling on Jan. 8, 2018.

• Sheila Williams, who is charged with the burglary and home invasion of a home on Jan. 26, 2018.

• Christopher Tyler Barrett, who is charged with possession of more than two grams of methamphetamine on July 19, 2017.

• Danny K. Locklear, who is charged with grand larceny of for stealing items with a value calculated at between $1,000 to $5,000 on Aug. 22, 2017, and for being a habitual offender after previous convictions for simple assault on a law officer in 2004, and for the felony sale of marijuana in 2010.

• William Brunson, who is charged with statutory rape for of a girl younger than 16 on June 21, 2017.

• Ravon Datroy Evans, who is charged with failure to re-register as a convicted sex offender on April 30, 2017. Evans was previously convicted of statutory rape in 2010.

• Summer Deanne Jones and Hollie Dianne Edwards, who are charged with possession of less than two grams of methamphetamine on June 22, 2017.

• Robert Hughes, who is charged with possession of less than two grams of methamphetamine on May 4, 2017.

All of the trials for Judge Christopher Collins’ cases will be on Aug. 13 and all of Judge Mark Duncan’s cases will be on Aug. 20.