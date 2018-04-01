Southern Pine Electric offers tips on how to lower electric bills during cold weather

TAYLORSVILLE – Winter has brought record-breaking cold temperatures that will force home heating systems to work longer and harder. Even if a home’s system is not all-electric, you may still experience an increase in usage. Increase in usage will cause higher electric bills. Considering the mild weather we have been enjoying throughout south Mississippi until now, these increases could be significant.

Southern Pine Electric has not increased rates. Any increase in its members’ bills will be a direct result of increased usage. If members know they will have difficulty paying their bill, Southern Pine urges them to contact the company when the member receives their bill.

Southern Pine Electric recommends the following in helping lower your winter bill:

1. Though it may not be the ideal temperature when it is freezing outside, Southern Pine recommends that if you need to conserve costs, that you set your thermostat at 68 degrees or below and dress appropriately.

2. Check your attic and crawl space for adequate insulation.

3. Install weather stripping on doors and windows.

4. Check for air leaks. Use calking where two building materials meet on the house exterior.

5. Set the fireplace damper when not in use.

6. Keep draperies closed at night to reduce drafts.

7. Open the blinds or curtains during the day to let the sun in.

8. Turn off lights when not in use.

9. Lower your water heater temperature. The Department of Energy recommends using the warm water setting (120 degrees) during fall and winter months.

10. Replace incandescent light bulbs with LED’s, which drastically less energy.

Additionally, members can sign up for a MyPower account on our website at southernpine.coop. MyPower lets you track your usage history per billing cycle, which helps in understanding months of greater use and preparing means to lower your bill during those higher months.

Members can also get updates and tips on our Facebook and Twitter pages.



