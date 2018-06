CHOCTAW — Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino, which are owned and

operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will soon offer sports betting. On Thursday, May 31 during a Special Call Tribal Council Meeting the council unanimously approved amendments to the Choctaw Gaming Commission Regulations.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE