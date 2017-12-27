Two more sentenced

By DEMETRIUS THOMPSON,
Wed, 12/27/2017 - 9:53am

Several defendants were sentenced in the final session of the year for the Newton County Eighth Circuit Court this month.

Jeremie Brandon Davis, 36, of Marion, was sentenced to complete drug court and a $2,000 fine after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Dandre Detrail Ducksworth, 22, of Forest, was sentenced to five year in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a cell phone in a correctional facility. 

