During the Homecoming Festivities at Newton County Academy Friday night at Bailey Stadium, Gracie Humphreys was crowned as NCA's 2020 Homecoming Queen. Pictured are Mr. Jimmy Wyatt, escort, Gracie Humphreys, 2020 Queen, 2019 Queen Anna Turner, Headmaster, Mr. Mike Tucker, Hayes Eichelberger, Crown Barrier, and Annalise Baker, Flower Girl. The Generals fell to Amite 19-6 on Friday night. | NCA Photo