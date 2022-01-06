The Newton County Academy recently celebrated the graduates of the Class of 2022. The following students received diplomas:
James Tyler Chapman
Wesley Robert Chapman
Haylee Brooklyn Ellis
Lauren Sage Foy
Neil Hamilton Garner
Taylor Breanne Garrison
Jace Dylan Harris
Madelyn Cierra Helm
Colby Michael Hollingsworth
Darsey Belle Hollingsworth
Dyllan Cole Hollingsworth
Matheson Clyde Hollingsworth
Ty Harrison Hollingsworth
Callie Elizabeth Jenkins
Braxton Lang Kelly
Garrett Mason Loper
Treyton Maxwell Mathis
Alanna Brook McKee
Lawson Wayne Reeves
Harl’e Elizabeth Rucker
Macy Rene Smith
Braxton Wade Therrell
Brady Louis Watts
Macy Smith- Valedictorian
Taylor Garrison- Salutatorian
Belle Hollingsworth- Historian
Class Officers:
Colby Hollingsworth- President
Belle Hollingsworth- Vice President
Brooklyn Ellis- Secretary
Treasurer- Trey Mathis