New Stage Theatre produced More Than a Building Virtual Theatre Summer Camp for rising 6th through 12th grades. The New Stage Theatre Arts in Education department strives to bring professional, progressive theatre instruction to youth throughout Mississippi with its summer camps, yearlong acting classes, and touring workshops. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Stage moved its traditional summer camp program to an online version.

From June 29 to July 17, 2020, the students had three weeks of online theatre instruction taught by seasoned theatre veterans. Students were able to choose from six tracks that included acting, dance, camera acting and editing, playwriting, design, and musical theatre. The culmination of the camp was class showcases that were recorded for campers and their parents to view. Camp participants also received additional theatre instruction through master classes featuring New Stage favorites JoAnn Robinson, Joe Frost, Xerron Mingo, Randy Redd, and Francine Thomas Reynolds.

Marshall Robertson, a student from Newton County participated in New Stage Theatre’s More Than a Building Virtual Theatre Summer Camp 2020.