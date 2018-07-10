Newton Elementary Pre-K deadline is Thursday

The deadline for submitting applications for the Newton Elementary 2018-2019 Pre-K program is Thursday. Students must be 4 years of age on or before Sept. 1 and reside within the Newton Municipal School District zone to be considered for admission. Students will be selected based on screening data and other criteria, including socio-economical and educational need. Any parent or guardian interested in the Pre-K program may call the NMSD Central Office at 601-683-2451 for more information.