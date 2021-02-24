As a product of Newton, a grandson and son of this great town; it gives me great pleasure to announce my run as a Mayoral Candidate for Newton. Newton has always been home and I love my city and my people. I would love to see Newton reach the fullness that it can be with us working together in the communities and the city.

The people of Newton deserve more. We deserve growth and betterment for everyone. The family oriented atmosphere of Newton is special and can’t be matched anywhere else. I have much pride when I say, “I’m from Newton.” We have an enormous amount of potential here. We as citizens and businesses must work together to maximize the potential that exist so we can be even better.

My vision is to embrace all we have to leave a legacy for our youth, giving them the tools needed to be valuable citizens in life no matter which way they may choose to go. Embrace the historical facts and arts of Newton so the citizens and Newtonians that come back to visit can know the rich history and talents that Newton hold. We also have to attract commerce to build economically so we can keep the city growing in a positive direction for us all. We have to support and embrace the school system as they’re making strides in the right direction leveling up curriculums. We as a community family have to rebuild relationships, mending past hurt that keeps us from working together. We have to heal together in order to grow together. We all have a responsibility in rejuvenating a Greater Newton. With everyone’s positive efforts, we have unlimited results that we can achieve.

One Family!

One City!

One Love!

Newton!