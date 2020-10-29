For 13 years, hair stylist Mary Beth Thomas has chosen to give back to those in need whenever she gets a hair cut. Once her hair is long enough, Thomas gets it cut and sends the hair off to be made for wigs for people that are in need of one.

“When I started doing this in 2007, I was sending it to Locks of Love,” Thomas said. “But now I send it to Pantene Beautiful Lengths. They take hair that has been colored or hair that’s grey. They can even use the pieces that are short to make bangs.”

Thomas said that the minimum length your hair has to be for them to use it is 7-8 inches. It also takes around six ponytails of hair to make a full wig.

She went on to say that she usually likes to donate her hair in October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Thomas got her hair cut for the donated hair at Clip-Itz Hair Salon in newton by owner Melissa Cox.