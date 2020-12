Fire Chief J.C. Collins (left) and Police Chief Randy Patrick (right) are challenging each other to see who can collect the most toys for needy children during the Police Department vs. Fire Department Toy Drive Challenge. Brent Maze/The Appeal

Fire Chief J.C. Collins (left) and Police Chief Randy Patrick (right) are teaming up with Dollar General manager Aubrey Hamrick (center) for the Police Department vs. Fire Department Toy Drive Challenge. Dollar General will provide donation bins for both sides. Each department will also have collection bins. Brent Maze/The Appeal