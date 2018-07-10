Newton Public Library to host community blood drive

bmaze
Mississippi Blood Services will be holding a community blood drive at the J. Elliott McMullan Library from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 13. The MBS Donor Coach will be at the library. Donors will receive a T-shirt (while supplies last). The drive will be a part of MBS’s Save Our Summer $1,000 Giveaway summer promotion, which runs through Saturday, Aug. 18. Donors must be at least 16 years old (16-year-olds need signed parental consent, visit the MBS website for a copy of the form, weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid ID. Visit us at msblood.com or call us at (888) 90-BLOOD (902-5663) for more information. 

Obituaries

Nancy Auline Hiett Harris

Services for Nancy Auline Hiett Harris will be held Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. from the... READ MORE

Demetrius Thompson
Bernell Page
Annette Reeves
George Murray
Talmage Anthony

