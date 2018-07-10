Newton Public Library to host community blood drive

Mississippi Blood Services will be holding a community blood drive at the J. Elliott McMullan Library from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 13. The MBS Donor Coach will be at the library. Donors will receive a T-shirt (while supplies last). The drive will be a part of MBS’s Save Our Summer $1,000 Giveaway summer promotion, which runs through Saturday, Aug. 18. Donors must be at least 16 years old (16-year-olds need signed parental consent, visit the MBS website for a copy of the form, weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid ID. Visit us at msblood.com or call us at (888) 90-BLOOD (902-5663) for more information.