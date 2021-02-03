The family of Dr. Horace L. May was presented a U.S. flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol at the request of U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Brandon. The presentation was made last wee during the Newton Rotary Club’s weekly meeting at T-Bones Too in Newton. May was a U.S. Army veteran who served in World War II. He was also a long-time Rotarian. May passed away in December 2020. On hand for the presentation from Guest (center right) were May’s children, Bill May, Bonnie Coleman, Bob May and Beverly Block.
Brent Maze/The Appeal