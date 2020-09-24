There were a few items on the Newton Municipal School District’s meeting agenda that did not pertain to the part-time distance learning students in the district are participating in.

On the consent agenda, the following items were approved:

• Dental agreement with Newton Family Dental and Hollingsworth Dental Clinic

• JROTC donation from Ray Turnage

• Workers compensation and employers liability insurance

• Physical therapy contract with Susan Bates

• Fundraiser -Career Center- Tiger spirit shirts

• Fundraiser -Ed Rising- pizza kit

Angela Hicks, the district’s business manager, went over the financial report during the meeting. Hicks said that even with all of the spending the district has had to do, it has gone pretty smoothly. Hicks attributed the excess spending to the added resources needed for social distanced learning.

The board went on to approve the following:

• Cash balance statement

• Budget status statement

• Statement of revenue

• Cash flow report

• Statement of fund balance

One item of interest that was approved was the Youth Tobacco and Vape Prevention Program. Two students are chosen to be the spokespeople and will give a presentation four times a year. Each representative will also receive $1,000. Students in the eleventh or twelfth grades in Newton schools are qualified to apply for the program.

At the end of the meeting, Superintendent Glenda Nickson gave an overview of a few things that are going on.

The first progress reports for the 2020-2021 school year are out and can be viewed online. The district will also be doing kindergarten diagnostic screenings until Oct. 2.

Nickson also said that there was a principal’s data review meeting. This was done in order to ensure that there are a safe amount of students in each classroom. Teachers and principals from the district have been keeping a count of how many students show up for each day of in-person learning. This helps school officials keep track of how much personal protective equipment is needed.