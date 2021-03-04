Imagine your ideal candidate for alderwoman. You probably prefer someone who has demonstrated a strong commitment to our county who has a stake in our future. This person would need to be committed to all aspects of local life, including education, economic growth, first responders, safety, and community.

Kitt Silva, a local family woman and mother of two, is this candidate. She loves her community and wants to make certain that it flourishes. She has proven herself to our community in numerous ways.

• Committed to Education: She was devoted herself to ensuring that Newton Municipal schools has a strong board of directors. She believes that a strong board of directors will help to guarantee a powerful and robust education for our children.

• Dedicated to Economic Growth: She is the Vice President of the Newton Chamber of Commerce, where she uses her voice to advocate for local businesses and economic progress.

• Has a Stake in the Local Economy: She is herself a small business owner. She understands the needs and struggles of running a business and will bring her experience to her position as alderwoman.

• Supporter of First Responders: She enthusiastically promotes fully funding first responders so that they can obtain working cars and equipment so they can do their job proficiently and safeguard our citizens.

• Advocate for Victim’s Rights: A long supporter of creating and employing a victim’s advocate program in the event of child abuse or acts of domestic violence.

• Local Volunteer: She cares about the safety of the city. She works with a team of local rescuers providing a safe foster network to ensure a better life for abandoned animals. Even if it means taking long drives out of state. This helps to provide a safer environment for animals as well as the local community.

Kitt Silva asks for your vote on Tuesday, June 8 for Alderwoman of Newton Ward 5!