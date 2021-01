Another man faces charges of felon in possession of firearm, conspiracy following shootings on Dec. 27 The Newton Police Department has arrested four people in connection with a series of shootings on Dec. 27, in which one person was injured. Kendrick J. Evans, 27, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with attempted murder 1st degree. Joshua Santez Buckley, 17, and Azayvian “Man Man” Russ...