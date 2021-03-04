Murray for Mayor! April 6, 2021

We are privileged to express our support for Mayor Murray Weems as he runs for re-election on April 6, 2021! Mayor Weems is a native of Newton, a graduate of Newton High School, and served 16 years as our City Alderman prior to being elected mayor in 2017.

During Mayor Weems term in office he has been the mastermind of many projects in keeping our city a SAFE and VIBRANT place to work and live. Mayor Weems has accomplished the following:

• Increased the Newton Police force by adding seven full time officers to the already four and hiring four part-time officers along with three new support staff

• Paved streets with an over 2-million-dollar paving project

• Implemented a $400,000 sewer project using a grant

• Added additional street lights on Hwy 15 North

• Executed an additional Rail Spur for Biewer Lumber Mill expansion project

• Beautified the city with a park located in the center of town

• Advocated several new businesses to include Jack’s restaurant

• Reopened (this week) the Newton Depot, ESCO and Wade Park

There are two ongoing projects that are approaching completion. A 1.2-million-dollar renovation of City Hall for foundation and roof repairs, and the purchase of a new fire truck.

The City of Newton was recognized in 2019 for having the Most Outstanding audit in ten years!

Through his leadership and hard work in the past four years, Mayor Weems has made strides in “Making Newton a Great Place to Live”.

Thank you to the citizens of Newton for your past support. Please join us on April 6, to help re-elect Mayor Murray Weems. Voting will take place at the Senior Citizen’s building located behind the Newton Depot. #yourvotecounts

Wayne and Teresa McDill