NHS State Champs

NHS State Champsbmaze
The Newton High School girls basketball team members are seniors — Nia McCalphia, McKinley Ware, Alazaya Jones, Keyshawna Nelson and Myja McNichols; juniors — Adora McDaniel and Cornesha Jones; sophomores — Anastasia Brown, Ja’Leah Hickmon and Kania Arrington; and freshman — Zi’a Shields. Head coach is Perry Fletcher, and assistant coaches are Marc Stribling and Bill Flowers. Athletic Director is Darren Gray. Principal is Shernice Wilson and Superintendent is Nola Bryant. | Photo courtesy Keith Warren/Mississippi High School Activities Association
2018-19 Year in Review
Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Nov. 3
|Provine
|W, 65-40
|Nov. 6
|Quitman
|W, 48-26
|Nov. 13
|at Puckett
|W, 52-47
|Nov. 17
|at Northwest Rankin
|W, 34-28
|Nov. 20
|McAdams
|W, 66-36
|Dec. 1
|Meridian
|W, 40-33
|Dec. 4
|Jefferson Davis County
|W, 57-37
|Dec. 6
|Forest
|W, 57-53 (OT)
|Dec. 11
|at Southeast Lauderdale
|W, 45-43
|Dec. 13
|at Wingfield
|W, 75-61
|Dec. 14
|at Newton County
|W, 54-26
|Dec. 21
|Choctaw Central
|L, 49-30
|Dec. 28
|Northeast Jones
|W, 55-33
|Jan. 4
|Leake County
|L, 38-31
|Jan. 5
|Newton County
|W, 66-25
|Jan. 8
|Lake
|W, 56-12
|Jan. 11
|at Philadelphia
|W, 42-28
|Jan. 18
|Union
|W, 50-22
|Jan. 21
|Quitman
|W, 45-20
|Jan. 22
|Philadelphia
|W, 43-33
|Jan. 25
|Scott Central
|W, 54-33
|Feb. 1
|at Lake
|W, 47-28
|Feb. 5
|at Scott Central
|W, 66-13
|Feb. 8
|at Union
|W, 48-33
|Feb. 14
|Union
|W, 56-23
|Feb. 15
|Philadelphia
|W, 61-34
|Feb. 18
|West Bolivar
|W, 67-17
|Feb. 22
|Walnut
|W, 51-31
|Feb. 28
|New Site
|W, 59-41
|March 3
|Puckett
|W, 51-43
|March 8
|West Lincoln
|W, 39-33
2018-2019 season by the numbers