NHS State Champs

The Newton High School girls basketball team members are seniors — Nia McCalphia, McKinley Ware, Alazaya Jones, Keyshawna Nelson and Myja McNichols; juniors — Adora McDaniel and Cornesha Jones; sophomores — Anastasia Brown, Ja’Leah Hickmon and Kania Arrington; and freshman — Zi’a Shields. Head coach is Perry Fletcher, and assistant coaches are Marc Stribling and Bill Flowers. Athletic Director is Darren Gray. Principal is Shernice Wilson and Superintendent is Nola Bryant. | Photo courtesy Keith Warren/Mississippi High School Activities Association

Date Opponent Result
Nov. 3 Provine W, 65-40
Nov. 6 Quitman W, 48-26
Nov. 13 at Puckett W, 52-47
Nov. 17 at Northwest Rankin W, 34-28
Nov. 20 McAdams W, 66-36
Dec. 1 Meridian W, 40-33
Dec. 4 Jefferson Davis County W, 57-37
Dec. 6 Forest W, 57-53 (OT)
Dec. 11 at Southeast Lauderdale W, 45-43
Dec. 13 at Wingfield W, 75-61
Dec. 14 at Newton County W, 54-26
Dec. 21 Choctaw Central L, 49-30
Dec. 28 Northeast Jones W, 55-33
Jan. 4 Leake County L, 38-31
Jan. 5 Newton County W, 66-25
Jan. 8 Lake W, 56-12
Jan. 11 at Philadelphia W, 42-28
Jan. 18 Union W, 50-22
Jan. 21 Quitman W, 45-20
Jan. 22 Philadelphia W, 43-33
Jan. 25 Scott Central W, 54-33
Feb. 1 at Lake W, 47-28
Feb. 5 at Scott Central W, 66-13
Feb. 8 at Union W, 48-33
Feb. 14 Union W, 56-23
Feb. 15 Philadelphia W, 61-34
Feb. 18 West Bolivar W, 67-17
Feb. 22 Walnut W, 51-31
Feb. 28 New Site W, 59-41
March 3 Puckett W, 51-43
March 8 West Lincoln W, 39-33

2018-2019 season by the numbers

