The Newton Municipal School District is proud to introduce its inaugural cohort of administrators in the Leadership Development Program (LDP). Following the format of the “Grow Your Own Teacher Initiative”, the LDP offers opportunities for aspiring administrators to refine their leadership skills while gaining a more in-depth understanding of what it means to be leaders in Education. The Leadership Development Program is spearheaded by Dr. Kevin Carter, Director of the Newton Career Center. Pictured are, from left, Dr. K. Carter, Ms. S. Chapman, Mrs. R. Palculict, Ms. K. Chapman, Mrs. B. Lewis, Mrs. C. Hardaway, and Mr. C. Porter. Submitted Photo