East Central Community College will hold its Business, Education, & Healthcare Career Expo from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on the Decatur campus. The public is invited to attend and there is no charge for admission.
The expo, coordinated by the college’s Career & Technical Education division, provides career and educational opportunities for ECCC students and community members. More than 70 exhibitors from business, industry, education, finance, armed services, and healthcare organizations are expected to attend. Organizations wishing to exhibit should complete the online form located at www.eccc.edu/career-technical-education.
For more information, contact Wayne Eason, director of Career & Technical Education, at weason@eccc.edu or call 601-635-6210.