East Central Community College is hosting its 3rd Annual Invitational High School Art Exhibition Feb. 7-March 1. The art by area high school students will be on display in the Vickers Fine Arts Center during normal college operating hours. ECCC is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to Noon on Friday. There will be an awards reception on Tuesday, March 1, at 6 p.m., also in the Vickers Fine Arts Center. For more information, contact ECCC art instructor Jeffrey Hodges at jhodges@eccc.edu.