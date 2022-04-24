New Ireland Baptist Church in Union will celebrate 150 years of Christian Service on Sunday, April 24. Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m. and the Morning Service will be at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided by the church. Guest Pastor for the celebration will be Rev. Chris Harrison, pastor at Ephesus Baptist Church in Forest. Rev. Harrison began his pastorate service at New Ireland in February 2004. Bro. Jay Cassell, former worship and youth leader at New Ireland, will lead our worship service for this special day.