Newton County has been awarded Federal Funds available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food & Shelter Program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal Funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5)have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for funds must contact Case Manager Jacqueline Robinson, Multi-County Community Service Agency at 601-683-2733 or jrobinson@multicountycsa.org for more information. To be considered for funding, agencies must meet certain specific requirements and applications must be completed and emailed no later than March 31, 2022 at 10 a.m. The location of the meeting will be Community Services at 401 3rd Avenue in Newton.

