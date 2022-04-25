A Fundraiser for the Little Red Schoolhouse will take place on April 25, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bunk’s Bistro will be set up between Union First Baptist and Union United Methodist Church offering the following menu: Pulled Pork Sandwich, Side of Coleslaw & French Fries, Brownie & Bottled Water for $10; or Chicken Strip Plate, Side of Coleslaw & French Fries, Brownie & Bottled Water for $10. There will also be bake sale items. Call 601-686-0096 to order and ask about delivery. Free local delivery will be available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow Little Red School House on Facebook.