East Central Community College will host its annual Student Art Exhibit April 4-20 in the lobby of the Vickers Fine Arts Center on the Decatur campus. The public is invited to view the works between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. The official opening is Monday, April 4, with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m.
The exhibit will feature drawings, paintings, sculptures, and designs produced by ECCC students during the 2021-22 school year. The show will be juried and a list of the winners will be posted.