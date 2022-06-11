The descendants of William Washington and Lena Catherina Phillips Thomas, whose children are James Allen Thomas, William Melton Thomas, Albert Miles Thomas, John Marion Thomas, Mary Susan Thomas Brantley, and Dock Kelly Thomas, will hold the Annual Thomas Family Reunion at the Madden Lions Club on Saturday, June 11, at 11:30 a.m. We hope each of you will plan to come and bring a dish and your lawn chair. If you have any old pictures or other family information that you can share, this will be a great contribution in the preparation of a Thomas Family Book. We look forward to enjoying a day of food, fun and fellowship with each of you. We look forward to seeing each of you. The Madden Lions club is located on Thaggard Road in Madden.