The Newton Theatre Company will present A Christmas Carol: The Musical on Nov. 12 & 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 & 20 at 2 p.m. at the Roxy Theatre in downtown Newton. Adult tickets are $15 and Children (ages 12 and under) are $10. These may be purchased at www.ntcroxy.com, Dezignz by Nikki, BankFirst in Newton or The Farmhouse Grind in Decatur. Tickets can also be reserved at the door by calling 601-621-0033. Come kick off your family’s Christmas season with this classic tale!