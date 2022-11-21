Samaritan’s Purse has announced that the drop off location in Newton County for Operation Christmas Child will be at Clarke Venable Memorial Baptist Church, located at 362 W. Broad Street, Decatur, MS 39327-9803. The dates and times available for drop off are the following:

Monday, Nov. 14: 9 a.m-1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15: 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16: 9-11 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17: 3-6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18: 9-11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20: 2-4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21: 8-10 a.m.

