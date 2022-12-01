The holidays are a great time to give to those who are in need. The Backpack Project is a community service project donating new or gently used backpacks filled with toiletries and other items to individuals living in community-based residential housing. No food or drinks are allowed. For 2022, we are requesting backpacks ONLY. No purses or bags of any size.

From November 1-December 1, Backpacks can be dropped off at the MSU Extension Office, located at 65 7th Street in Decatur. For more information, call Katrina McCalphia at 601-635-7011 or follow us on Facebook: Newton County Extension Office.

