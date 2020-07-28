Notice of Bid The Newton Municipal School District will receive bids through the use of a reverse auction for the purchase of the following: Technology Purchases Bids will be received by an Electronic Sealed Bidding Process administered by Southern Procurement Services at https://southernprocurement.procureport.com at which time bidding will begin and run until Suppliers have completed entering all bids. A complete bid package which contains bid instructions and specification response sheets may be obtained by registering as a supplier at www.southernprocurement.com. Choose the Registration link, and then email vaughn@southernprocurement.com to be invited to the bid event. All bid documents are located on the bid portal and cannot be emailed separately. Please use the term NMSD Tech in the subject line. Vendors must include full contact information, including company name, email address, telephone numbers and contact person in your email request. Email requests will be filled within 24 hours of submission or registration. Registration with Southern Procurement Services and acceptance of the Southern Procurement Services Platform Agreement is not optional and is required in order to participate in this bidding event. No exceptions will be made. Specification responses must be submitted for this bid event in order to be considered for this bidding opportunity. Specification Response Forms shall not contain pricing. Pricing shall only be taken online through the Southern Procurement portal. Specification Response Forms should be delivered either by email to: Vaughn Blaylock Southern Procurement vaughn@southernprocurement.com No bid shall be accepted or considered after such scheduled time. All bids are binding. The Purchasing Entity reserves the right to waive informalities and to reject any/or all bids as might be in the best interest of the purchasing entity. Performance Dates: Advertise 15 July 2020 Advertise 22 July 2020 Specification Response Forms Due 27 July 2020 4:00 PM Bid Date 28 July 2020 11:00 AM