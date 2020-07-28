Classes/Training

COMPUTER AND IT TRAINING PROGRAM! Train ONLINE to get the skills to become a Computer and Help Desk Professional now! Grants and Scholarships available for certain programs for qualified applicants. Call CTI for details! 833-992-0228 (M-F 8am-6pm ET)

EARN YOUR HOSPITALITY DEGREE ONLINE! Earn your Associates Degree ONLINE with CTI! Great career advancement with the right credentials! Learn who's hiring! Call 833-992-0228. (M-F 8am-6pm ET)

PHARMACY TECHNICIAN TRAINING PROGRAMS From Ultimate Medical Academy Offer Quality Healthcare Education to Students 100% online.- Ultimate Medical Academy: 1-866-664-4140

TRAIN ONLINE TO DO MEDICAL BILLING! Become a Medical Office Professional online at CTI! Get Trained, Certified & ready to work in months! Call 833-992-0228. (M-F 8am-6pm ET)

For Sale - (Misc.)

ENJOY 100% GUARANTEED, delivered to-the-door Omaha Steaks! Get 4 FREE Burgers Order The Griller's Bundle - ONLY $79.99. Call 1-855-398-5977 mention code: 63281CMC or visit www.omahasteaks.com/family230

GENERAC STANDBY GENERATORS. The weather is increasingly unpredictable. Be prepared for power outages. FREE 7-year extended warranty ($695 value). Schedule your in-home assessment today. Call 1-844-316-8630. Special financing for qualified customers.

Insurance

DENTAL INSURANCE from Physicians Mutual Insurance Company. Coverage for (350) procedures. Real dental insurance - NOT just a discount plan. (Don’t wait!) Call now! Get your FREE Dental Information Kit with all the details! 1-855-397-7045 www.dental50plus.com/mspress #6258

FREE AUTO INSURANCE QUOTES for uninsured and insured drivers. Let us show you how much you can save! Call 833-678-0500

UP TO $15,000.00 of GUARANTEED Life Insurance! No medical exam or health questions. Cash to help pay funeral and other final expenses.Call Physicians Life Insurance Company- 844-439-8447 or visit www.Life55plus.info/ms

Medical Supplies

ATTENTION DIABETICS! Save money on your diabetic supplies! Convenient home shipping for monitors, test strips, insulin pumps, catheters and more! To learn more, call now! 877-368-0628

VIAGRA and CIALIS USERS! 50 Pills SPECIAL $99.00 FREE Shipping! 100% guaranteed. CALL NOW! 844-821-3242

Miscellaneous

DONATE YOUR CAR TO CHARITY. Receive maximum value of write off for your taxes. Running or not! All conditions accepted. Free pickup. Call for details. 1-855-400-8263

Services

DIRECTV - Switch and Save! $39.99/month. Select All-Included Package. 155 Channels. 1000s of Shows/Movies On Demand. FREE Genie HD DVR Upgrade. Premium movie channels, FREE for 3 mos! Call 1-855-978-3110

DISH NETWORK. $59.99 for 190 Channels! Blazing Fast Internet, $19.99/mo. (where available.) Switch & Get a FREE $100 Visa Gift Card. FREE Voice Remote. FREE HD DVR. FREE Streaming on ALL Devices. Call today! 1-877-628-3143

Services-Legal

DENIED SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Appeal! If you're 50+, filed for SSD and denied, our attorneys can help get you approved! No money out of pocket! Call 601-203-3826