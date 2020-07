Event Description

Pine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church invites you to Revival on July 19-24. On Sunday, July 19, there will be services at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Services on Monday-Friday will begin at 7 p.m. The Evangelist will be Bro. Mike Reeves from North Carolina. Pine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church is located at 457 Pine Ridge Road in Lawrence.