The regularly scheduled Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
Here is the agenda:
- CALL TO ORDER, INVOCATION, AND ROLL CALL
- APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES OF REGULAR RECESSED MEETING OF AS JANUARY 19, 2021 AS PUBLISHED.
- ROUTINE AGENDA:
- NEW BUSINESS:
- Discuss school board:
- James Peters
- Michelle Frazier
- Toby Wheaton
- Ashiya Hawkins
- Levera Chapman
- Approve city holiday for Monday, February 15, 2021 in observance of President’s Day.
- PUBLIC WORKS:
- Discuss ditches
- Hire Fred Snow as a part-time (as needed) employee at $15.00 per hour effective February 2, 2021. Water Dept
- Approve quote from Harvey Services on Hwy 80 lift station (emergency)
- Cooper Electric $23,500.00
- Harvey Services $22,958.04
- Discuss speed limit signs: Wilson Ave., Ruth St., Beason Ave., Holt St., Jenkins St., Children Slow 15
- RECREATION:
- ANIMAL CONTROL:
- POLICE DEPARTMENT:
- FIRE DEPT:
- AIRPORT:
- Approve payment to Neel-Shaffer, Invoice No. 1069342 in the amount of $1,089.00 for Construct Hangar-AIP #3-28-0054-016-2020, when funds available.
- Pay claims Docket Number
- SETTING OF NEXT REGULAR RECESSED MEETING, FEBRUARY 16, 2021.