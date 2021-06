Psalmist Billy Johnson and God’s Creation Barbecue Plate Sale

Psalmist Billy Johnson and God’s Creation will be having a Barbecue Plate Sale on June 25, from 10 a.m.-Until. The Sale will take place at Cash Money on 200 Scanlan in Newton, across from LaZBoy. These will be Leg Quarter plates for $7, with Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Roll, Drink and a Dessert. They are taking preorders. They will deliver for five plates or more. Come and support this awesome event! Donations are welcome!