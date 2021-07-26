East Central Community College invites all alumni, students, friends, and fair goers to attend “EC Day at the Fair”, scheduled for Monday, July 26 during the annual Neshoba County Fair. The annual event kicks off at 1 p.m. with a performance by The Collegians rock-n-roll band at Founders Square Pavilion. Also making an appearance will be ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory, the Warrior cheerleaders, the Centralettes dance line, and representatives from student services, alumni, and athletic offices to provide free popsicles, athletic schedules, promotional items and door prizes.