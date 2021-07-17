The second annual Sebastopol Football Cornhole will take place on Saturday, July 17 at the football field. Registration will take place from 6-6:45 p.m. Brackets shuffle starts at 6:45. Bags will fly at 7 p.m. There are no age requirements, but players must be old enough to compete without the help of an adult. $50 per 2-person team. The Concession Stand will be open. Pulled pork sandwich plates will be available for $10. Come compete, eat, or just watch and relax. For more info, contact Nicky Mooney at 601-416-6541. All proceeds go to Sebastopol Bobcat Football.